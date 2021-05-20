774 Shares in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $337,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

