91,697 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock valued at $109,826,015. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.