$918.01 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will post sales of $918.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the lowest is $871.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

