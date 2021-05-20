944 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 224,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 119,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,979,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

