99,743 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 99,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,518,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.15. 21,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.