A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $550.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19) and last traded at GBX 547 ($7.15), with a volume of 69544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 542 ($7.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of £610.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 512.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 504.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, with a total value of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170.

A.G. BARR Company Profile (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

