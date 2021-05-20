AAX Token (AAB) Price Down 66.6% Over Last Week

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AAX Token has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $436,719.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AAX Token has traded down 66.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

