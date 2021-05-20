AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

ABBV opened at $115.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

