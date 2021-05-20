AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.91. 111,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,185,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.