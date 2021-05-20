Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ABEO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 59,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,739. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $155.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $84,914.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,854 shares of company stock worth $364,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

