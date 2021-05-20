Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.38

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and traded as high as $17.60. Absa Group shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2,297 shares trading hands.

Separately, Investec raised Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

