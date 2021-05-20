Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 322 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.52 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.61.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

