Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,941,977 shares of company stock valued at $575,411,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.87.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.