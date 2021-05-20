Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $174,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $441.72 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.51 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

