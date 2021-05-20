Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 114 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after acquiring an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after acquiring an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $161.41 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

