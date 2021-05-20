Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 719 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

