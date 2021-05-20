Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,940,354.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 200,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.