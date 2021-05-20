Abyss (ABYSS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $521,042.00

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $521,042.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Abyss has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00076515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.99 or 0.01200508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00057854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.79 or 0.09832875 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.