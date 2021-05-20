Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACER opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.33. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.