Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.700-3.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $94.26. 4,102,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034,635. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.48. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

