Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock opened at $94.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $2,981,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

