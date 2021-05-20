Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.85. Adagene shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $8,230,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adagene during the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $7,871,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Adagene

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

