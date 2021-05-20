Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of those affected by chronic disorders of the central nervous system. The company seeks to achieve this by modifying the pharmacokinetic profiles of approved drugs to create novel therapeutics for use alone and in fixed-dose combination products. Adamas is currently developing ADS-5102, its lead wholly-owned product candidate, for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) associated with Parkinson’s disease and for the treatment of major symptoms associated with multiple sclerosis in patients with walking impairment. The company’s portfolio also includes Namzaric and Namenda XR, two approved products with Forest Laboratories Holdings Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Allergan plc. Forest is responsible for marketing both products in the United States under an exclusive license from Adamas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $7.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.01 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spyridon Papapetropoulos purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,233.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,833.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 538,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 313,289 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,670,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 182,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

