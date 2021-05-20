ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Acquired by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 153.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368,300 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

ADCT stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,078. ADC Therapeutics SA has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. Equities research analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

