Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 50.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $490.74. 20,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $498.88 and a 200 day moving average of $479.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

