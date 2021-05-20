AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 38.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alison Marie Roelke sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,625 shares of company stock valued at $27,889,733. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $105.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

