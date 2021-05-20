Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000504 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market cap of $70.28 million and approximately $23.82 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 382,819,770 coins and its circulating supply is 336,998,826 coins. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

