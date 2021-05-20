Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aeva Technologs is building the next-generation of sensing and perception for autonomous vehicles and beyond. Aeva Inc., formerly known as InterPrivate Acquisition Corp., is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

AEVA opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $237,560,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,900,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

