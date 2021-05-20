AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Down 4.4% After Insider Selling

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $142.93 and last traded at $142.93. 7,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 666,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.56.

Specifically, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,283.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,479,765 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,759,000 after acquiring an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

