Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari Acquires 20,000 Shares

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alfred Altomari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Alfred Altomari purchased 12,500 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 162,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

