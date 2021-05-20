Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after acquiring an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.21 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

