agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AGL. Truist began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $30.66 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

