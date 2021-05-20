agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 8.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.38. 4,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGL. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

agilon health Company Profile (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

