Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

AGYS opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

