Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilysys has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,006. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.