Aigang Hits 1-Day Volume of $251.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Aigang has a market cap of $86,071.66 and approximately $251.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aigang has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aigang alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aigang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aigang and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.