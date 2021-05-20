Airbloc Trading 9.5% Lower This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $9.87 million and approximately $359,240.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Airbloc has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

