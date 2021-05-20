AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after buying an additional 2,040,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,488,000 after buying an additional 569,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.30.

CRWD traded up $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $202.01. 42,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,799. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of -413.97 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,433 shares of company stock valued at $69,032,731. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

