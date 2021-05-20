AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $15.41 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,491 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.1% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $15,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,012,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after buying an additional 668,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,441. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

