AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.84% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.11. 62,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

