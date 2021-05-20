AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $8.95 on Thursday, hitting $256.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.31 and a 200 day moving average of $339.89.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $451.00 to $484.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.33.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,321 shares in the company, valued at $26,402,289.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total transaction of $427,072.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,861 shares of company stock worth $11,353,947. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

