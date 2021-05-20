AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $5.90 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 252,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 347,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 192,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

BSJM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 23,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

