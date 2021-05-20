AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 397,646 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 14.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $196,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the period.

SCHX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.14. 3,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,545. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

