AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 201 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.96.

Shares of COST traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $381.60. 21,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,078. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.51 and its 200-day moving average is $362.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.