Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $985,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.