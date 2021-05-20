Akumin Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Akumin in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

TSE AKU opened at C$3.52 on Wednesday. Akumin has a 52 week low of C$2.10 and a 52 week high of C$4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92. The stock has a market cap of C$247.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.14.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

