Akumin Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akumin in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE AKU opened at C$3.52 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.92. The company has a market cap of C$247.03 million and a PE ratio of -9.94.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.85 million for the quarter.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

