Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$14.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB set a C$9.75 price target on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.75 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.01.

Shares of TSE:AGI traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,800. The firm has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.68.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$295.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

