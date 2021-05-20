Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells $999,111.15 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALB opened at $156.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.90. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 93,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

