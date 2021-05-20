Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $9.61 million and $9.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00449726 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00169153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.20 or 0.00205234 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003439 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,298,392,630 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

